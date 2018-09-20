Field hockey: Bridgewater tops Frostburg State

The Bridgewater College field hockey team won by scoring twice in 35 seconds, beating Frostburg State 2-1 on the road.

Junior Georgia Howard scored both goals, while sophomores Meghan Obaugh and Courtney Cooke recorded assists.

Howard opened the scoring at 18:49 of the first half. Obaugh’s shot was saved, leading to a penalty corner; Howard finished off Cooke’s pass on the corner to get the Eagles on the board.

Bridgewater won possession back right off the restart and broke the other way, with Obaugh feeding Howard for a second goal in just 35 seconds.

Bridgewater (3-2) has now won three straight games while scoring twice in each victory. Frostburg is 0-6, with four of those losses coming vs. ODAC competition- three of which have been decided by a single goal.

The Eagles will travel South to Sewanee this weekend, taking on Rhodes on Saturday before facing the hosts the next day.

