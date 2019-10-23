Field Hockey: Anzel Viljoen named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

UVA field hockey senior back Anzel Viljoen (Matamata, New Zealand) has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week.

Viljoen led the No. 7 Cavaliers offense with two goals and five points in two wins, including the game-tying goal against No. 4 Duke with 1:02 remaining in regulation on Friday. Viljoen was on the spot, lifting a ball that had rebounded off the goalie’s pads into the upper corner of the net to tie the score and set the stage for an eventual 3-2 UVA victory in overtime. On Sunday, she scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal at Drexel as the Cavaliers posted their fifth straight victory.

This is the first player of the week honor for Viljoen. This is the third time this season a Cavalier has earned the conference’s weekly accolade as redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.) and freshman Cato Geusgens (Wassenaar, Netherlands) have each earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

