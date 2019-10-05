Field Hockey: #8 UVA edged by #17 Boston College, 1-0

Published Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, 9:03 pm

The #8 UVA field hockey team (8-3, 1-2 ACC) suffered a 1-0 loss to #17 Boston College (5-5, 2-1 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 4) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

Boston College scored the lone goal of the game with six seconds remaining in the first quarter by converting a penalty corner.

“We needed a better start to the game,” UVA coach Michele Madison said. “We had a good week of practice, but it didn’t translate onto the field today. We had some opportunities in the circle, but we didn’t capitalize. We need to shake this one off and get back to work tomorrow to prepare for Old Dominion on Sunday.”