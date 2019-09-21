Field Hockey: #5 UVA shuts out No. 19 Syracuse

The #5 UVA field hockey team (6-1, 1-0 ACC) defeated No. 19 Syracuse (5-2, 0-1 ACC) by a 2-0 score on Friday (Sept. 20) in Syracuse, N.Y.

Freshman Cato Geusgens (Wassenaar, Netherlands) and senior Anzel Viljoen (Matamata, New Zealand) scored the goals for the Cavaliers to give head coach Michele Madison the 400th win in her career.

“There are a lot of great players in those 400 wins. A lot of great coaching staffs,” Madison said. “I feel very fortunate that I’ve had the people that I have had in my life to be successful. I am truly blessed to have the career I have had.”

After a scoreless first half in which the Cavaliers were outshot 5-3, Geusgens provided the first goal, taking a shot off a penalty corner with 1:36 remaining in the third period. Geusgens attempt deflected off a defender’s stick into the net to give UVA a 1-0 lead. Viljoen scored her goal 1:08 into the fourth quarter. After a save after an initial shot on a penalty corner, Viljoen lifted a ball into the corner of the net to make it a 2-0 advantage.

“Syracuse put pressure on every ball, every pass. They made us fight hard for every possession. We figured it out in the second half. Our defense did a great job keeping us in the game until we could score,” Madison said.