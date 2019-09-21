Field Hockey: #5 UVA shuts out No. 19 Syracuse
The #5 UVA field hockey team (6-1, 1-0 ACC) defeated No. 19 Syracuse (5-2, 0-1 ACC) by a 2-0 score on Friday (Sept. 20) in Syracuse, N.Y.
Freshman Cato Geusgens (Wassenaar, Netherlands) and senior Anzel Viljoen (Matamata, New Zealand) scored the goals for the Cavaliers to give head coach Michele Madison the 400th win in her career.
“There are a lot of great players in those 400 wins. A lot of great coaching staffs,” Madison said. “I feel very fortunate that I’ve had the people that I have had in my life to be successful. I am truly blessed to have the career I have had.”
After a scoreless first half in which the Cavaliers were outshot 5-3, Geusgens provided the first goal, taking a shot off a penalty corner with 1:36 remaining in the third period. Geusgens attempt deflected off a defender’s stick into the net to give UVA a 1-0 lead. Viljoen scored her goal 1:08 into the fourth quarter. After a save after an initial shot on a penalty corner, Viljoen lifted a ball into the corner of the net to make it a 2-0 advantage.
“Syracuse put pressure on every ball, every pass. They made us fight hard for every possession. We figured it out in the second half. Our defense did a great job keeping us in the game until we could score,” Madison said.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.