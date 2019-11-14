Field Hockey: #4 Virginia hosts #10 Delaware in NCAA Championship First Round
The #4 UVA field hockey team (16-4, 4-2 ACC) will open play at the 2019 NCAA Field Hockey Championship by hosting #10 Delaware (16-3, 6-0 CAA) on Friday, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville.
No. 3 Maryland (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) will face No. 14 Saint Joseph’s (17-3, 8-0 Atlantic 10) in the second game of the day that will start at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- All of the games of the Charlottesville Regional will stream on Facebook Live
- Live stats will also be available for the game through NCAA.com
- Links for both are posted on VirginiaSports.com
Tickets and Parking Info
- All seats at the Turf Field for the games will be general admission with tickets priced at $5. Students also must pay $5 for tickets to NCAA field hockey events. Children under two are free. If a child has celebrated their second birthday they must have a paid admission. Tickets will only be available for purchase on the day of game and sales will be cash only
- Free parking is available at the Emmet/Ivy Garage
- There will be a $5 parking fee at the John Paul Jones Arena South lot and the McCue Center lot
- Due to a concert on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena, the South lot and the McCue Center lots must be vacated by 5:30 p.m.