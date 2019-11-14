Field Hockey: #4 Virginia hosts #10 Delaware in NCAA Championship First Round

Published Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, 5:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The #4 UVA field hockey team (16-4, 4-2 ACC) will open play at the 2019 NCAA Field Hockey Championship by hosting #10 Delaware (16-3, 6-0 CAA) on Friday, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville.

No. 3 Maryland (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) will face No. 14 Saint Joseph’s (17-3, 8-0 Atlantic 10) in the second game of the day that will start at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Broadcast Information

All of the games of the Charlottesville Regional will stream on Facebook Live

Live stats will also be available for the game through NCAA.com

Links for both are posted on VirginiaSports.com

Tickets and Parking Info

All seats at the Turf Field for the games will be general admission with tickets priced at $5. Students also must pay $5 for tickets to NCAA field hockey events. Children under two are free. If a child has celebrated their second birthday they must have a paid admission. Tickets will only be available for purchase on the day of game and sales will be cash only

Free parking is available at the Emmet/Ivy Garage

There will be a $5 parking fee at the John Paul Jones Arena South lot and the McCue Center lot

Due to a concert on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena, the South lot and the McCue Center lots must be vacated by 5:30 p.m.

Related

Comments