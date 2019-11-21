Field Hockey: #4 UVA faces #9 Princeton Friday in the NCAA Semifinals
#4 UVA (18-4, 4-2 ACC) faces #9 Princeton (17-4, 7-0 Ivy) in the 2019 NCAA Field Hockey Championship semifinals on Friday at 3:45 p.m. at Wake Forest’s Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Broadcast Information
The game will stream on NCAA.com
Live stats will be available through NCAA.com
Links for both are posted on VirginiaSports.com
Ticket Information
All Session Passes: Adult- $25, Student/Child- $15
Single Session Passes: Adult- $15, Student/Child- $10, Group of 10 or more- $10
Advance tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Wake Forest ticket office at 336-758-DEAC