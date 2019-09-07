Field hockey: #11 UVA defeats UMass-Lowell, 4-1

The No. 11 UVA field hockey team (3-0, 0-0 ACC) remained undefeated after topping UMass Lowell (1-2, 0-0 America East) by a score of 4-1 on Friday (Sept. 6) at Turf Field.

Junior striker Makayla Gallen (Glen Mills, Pa.) scored a pair of goals to lead the Cavaliers.

Gallen got things started in a hurry, dribbling through the defense and shooting the ball into the corner of the net 2:27 into the contest. She added a second goal 6:23 into the second quarter, converting a pass from freshman striker Olivia Marrus (Houston, Tx.) into a 2-0 advantage. Junior midfielder Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.) scored the third goal of the game after a penalty corner.

Sophomore midfielder Annie McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.) sent a pass from the top of the circle into the middle, where Robinson converted the opportunity into a goal. Senior midfielder Erin Shanahan (Pasadena, Md.) made it a 4-0 advantage when she took off on a breakaway, stopping right in front of the goalie where she took an extra dribble and got her to lean the wrong way, opening up the cage for a wide-open shot. The River Hawks scored in the fourth period, converting their third shot after a penalty corner.

“The team stuck to the game plan today, and it got us the win,” UVA coach Michele Madison said. “At this time of the season, there are some things that are working really well, and we need to keep doing those and keep fixing the little bits that need improvement. Job well done by the defense again today, but the attack also really found their rhythm.”





