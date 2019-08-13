Field day showcases value of agriculture in Virginia

Interested in learning how to raise healthy fish in freshwater, how to properly prepare soil for growing niche crops, such as hemp and blackberries, or how versatile livestock, such as sheep and goats, can add value to farming operations?

Then AgFest Field Day 2019 is the place to be.

The field day will be held Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Randolph Farm at 4415 River Road, Petersburg, VA. Admission is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.ext.vsu.edu/calendar, click on the event and then click on the registration link.

AgFest Field Day is a fun and informative event that is open to the community, including farmers, teachers, students and anyone interested in learning about agriculture production in Virginia. The day will include demonstrations and exhibits for every age range and experience level, from beginning farmers to experienced farmers, as well as vocational teachers and youth interested in learning about careers in agriculture.

Farmers can explore the latest techniques in aquaculture, goat and sheep management, hydroponics, aquaponics as well as learn about sustainable and urban agriculture initiatives. 4-H programs will provide middle- and high-school students with a rich, hands-on learning experience and teach them about careers in agriculture.

If you have any questions about this event or are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact Debra B. Jones at dbjones@vsu.edu or call (804) 524-5496 / TDD (800) 828-1120 during business hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.

