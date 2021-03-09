Feminist Majority Equality PAC endorses Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor

Feminist Majority Equality PAC announced today that it is endorsing Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor of Virginia.

“Jennifer is a once in a lifetime candidate who understands the struggles of everyday Virginians because she’s lived them,” said Eleanor Smeal, co-founder and president of the Feminist Majority Equality PAC.

“Jennifer has been a champion for women throughout her life. She was a groundbreaking leader during her fight in the House of Delegates to ratify the ERA in Virginia and we can’t wait to see what she does next as governor. She is dedicated to protecting reproductive rights, common sense gun reform, strengthening environmental protections, and expanding affordable healthcare. We can’t wait to see Jennifer make history this year, and break yet another barrier,” Smeal said.

“I am so honored to receive the endorsement of the Feminist Majority Equality PAC. Ellie has been a groundbreaking leader among feminists and having her support means the world to me,” Carroll Foy said. “As one of the first women to graduate from VMI, to recently leading the charge to passing the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia, the fight to achieve gender equality has been a defining force in my life. And while we’ve made such progress in Virginia, we have a long way to go. I know this intimately because I’ve lived the challenges women, and women of color in particular, face in our Commonwealth. As Governor, I’ll fight hard for paid family leave, reproductive freedom and justice, and to raise wages because change can’t wait.”

The Feminist Majority Equality PAC was founded in 2002 to support feminist candidates for president, Congress, and some state offices. The Feminist Majority Equality PAC, which assists endorsed candidates across the country with contributions and networking, seeks to end the under-representation of women and people of color in elected office and achieve political parity for women.

Smeal has led efforts for the economic, political, and social equality and empowerment of women worldwide for over three decades. She has played a leading role in both national and state campaigns to win women’s rights legislation and in a number of landmark state and federal court cases for women’s rights.

