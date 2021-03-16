Feminist Majority endorses Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor

Feminist Majority and Feminist Majority Equality PAC is endorsing Alexandria Democratic Del. Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor.

“Feminist Majority and its Feminist Majority Equality PAC are proud to endorse Delegate Hala Ayala for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia,” said Eleanor Smeal, co-founder and president of the Feminist Majority. “Hala has been a champion for women and families her entire career, especially when it comes to women’s equality and reproductive justice. Her work and advocacy as chief co-patron on the Equal Rights Amendment was indispensable in making history for Virginia—and our nation— as the state became the 38th and final state necessary to ratify the ERA.

“As a single working mother, Hala knows what it’s like for everyday Virginians to balance the budget and make ends meet while working for a better future,” Smeal said. “She has not only championed the ERA, but also has expanded Medicaid, advocated for commonsense gun laws, and supported economic justice for working families in the Commonwealth. We are proud to stand with Hala as she makes history again as the first woman and woman of color to be elected as Lieutenant Governor of Virginia. Can you imagine—no woman has been elected to statewide office in Virginia in its 401-year history. Let’s make history together in 2021.”

“I am so honored to receive the endorsement of the Feminist Majority Equality PAC,” Ayala said. “Ellie has been a friend and mentor of mine since I first became involved in the women’s equality and reproductive justice fight and I would not be where I am without women like her who paved the way for those to come. I will continue to fight for equal pay, access to reproductive health care and equality under the law as Lieutenant Governor.”

