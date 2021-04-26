Female farmers’ involvement in agriculture is growing

Published Monday, Apr. 26, 2021, 7:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The U.S. Census of Agriculture, which has been surveying the gender, race and ethnic origin of principal farm operators since 2007, reported more than 36 percent of American farmers were women in 2017. Twenty-nine percent were principal operators, and 78% of all female producers said they are involved in daily decisions.

In Virginia, female farmers are involved with 23,575 farms, and they are principal operators of 16,456.

Joanne Jones, who manages her husband’s family’s 450-acre, third-generation Dark Leaf Farm in Appomattox County, is one of them.

“I feel like women always have played more of a role than what’s been recognized,” she said.

In addition to harvesting and planting soybeans, tobacco and wheat, Jones handles the farm’s paperwork.

“If you’re the one doing that, you know what’s making money and what’s not—what’s losing, what’s gaining.”

Jones, who also works as a full-time Virginia Cooperative Extension agent in Charlotte County, admits it was difficult getting people to take her seriously in the early days, but six years as president of Appomattox County Farm Bureau helped her build respect.

Third-generation farmer Sarah Morton became principal operator of her family’s Cattle Run Farm in 2011. Her dad previously operated the Greene County beef cattle farm, but when he scaled down operations, Morton and her brother, Ralph, who is a military veteran, took over.

“After my brother transitioned back, we began a phased approach to diversify our operation, taking it beyond a hobby,” she said. They connected with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Small Farm Outreach Program at Virginia State University, where they were introduced to blackberry production.

“Today we have thornless blackberries, raised-bed vegetable production, and currently utilize grow towers for indoor lettuce and Swiss chard production,” Morton said.

Last year they expanded into pasture-raised pork, and they plan to build a high tunnel to extend their produce-growing season in the fall. This spring, Morton will launch an on-site agribusiness—rental accommodations called the Sarah-James Inn, named in memory of her parents.

Beyond managing the farm’s strategic initiatives, Morton assists with planting and harvesting.

Jennifer Leech also manages the bulk of the work related to her family’s dairy farm. She serves as the herdsman for Ingleside Dairy Farm in Rockbridge County, a job she assumed two months after graduating with a degree in dairy science from Virginia Tech in 2006. Since then, the third-generation farmer has managed the farm’s 340 dairy cows.

Leech makes decisions on when animals are vaccinated and how health abnormalities are addressed. She also handles breeding responsibilities.

Encouraged by the growing number of women choosing careers in production agriculture, Leech said the trend makes sense.

“In general, women tend to be nurturing and caring,” she said. “When you think about a farm, that’s exactly what you need. You need someone who’s patient, nurturing and caring with the animals or crops, and it just makes sense that women are drawn to these kinds of careers.”

Related

Comments