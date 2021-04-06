FEMA to help pay funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths in Virginia

FEMA will begin accepting financial assistance applications for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for deaths related to COVID-19 to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.

The applications will be submitted through a dedicated call center.

Hours of Operation, Beginning April 12: Monday-Friday (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time)

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number: 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585

“We appreciate the partnership with FEMA as the Commonwealth of Virginia continues to assist its residents that have been financially impacted by the pandemic,” said Virginia Department of Emergency Management State Coordinator Curtis Brown. “These Funeral Assistance funds will help ease some of the financial burden incurred from a tragic COVID-19 death.”

To be eligible for COVID-19 funeral assistance, the policy states:

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, for a death attributed to COVID-19.

If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant. FEMA will also consider documentation from other individuals not listed as the applicant and co-applicant who may have incurred funeral expenses as part of the registration for the deceased individual.

An applicant may apply for multiple deceased individuals.

The COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

This assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.

Funeral assistance is intended to assist with expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation.

The applicant responsible for COVID-19 funeral expenses will need to provide the following information below when they call FEMA to register for assistance.

Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual

Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual

Current mailing address for the applicant

Current telephone number for the applicant

Location or address where the deceased individual passed away

Information about burial or funeral insurance policies

Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations

CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations

Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requesting direct deposit as your payment preference)

Individuals with COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation. Types of information should include:

An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. Families and/or Applicants for Funeral Assistance who believe a death was due to COVID19, but was not certified as such, should be referred to the person who certified the death. This person is responsible for any amendments.

that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. Families and/or Applicants for Funeral Assistance who believe a death was due to COVID19, but was not certified as such, should be referred to the person who certified the death. This person is responsible for any amendments. Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

(receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened. Proof of funds received from other sourcesspecifically for use toward funeral costs. FEMA is not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources. Pre-paid expenses such as the pre-purchase of a plot or other items are not eligible for reimbursement.

Inquiries directly related to obtaining a copy of a death certificate in Virginia or questions about how to request an amendment to a death certificate can call 877-829-4682.

For more information about this assistance, visit COVID-19 Funeral Assistance | FEMA.gov.

