FEMA funding available through United Way SAW
United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro has received notification that the City of Staunton has been awarded $136,682 through the State Set-Aside process under Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
A Local Board made up of civic leaders, religious leaders, community leaders and local recipient organizations will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
The United Way SAW is urging local organizations that serve our citizens in the City of Staunton, in the areas of Emergency Food and Shelter, to apply for funding.
The application is on the United Way SAW website: www.unitedwayga.org/fema-emergency-food-and-shelter-program-2021
The deadline for applications to be received is Sunday, Feb. 7, by 5 p.m.
To be able to receive a grant from the National Board, local agencies must meet certain criteria:
- be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government
- be eligible to receive Federal funds
- have an accounting system
- practice nondiscrimination
- have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
- if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board
Organizations that have received funding in the past include: Valley Mission, Salvation Army, Verona Food Pantry and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
For any additional information contact Kristi Williams, president and CEO of United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro at (540) 885-1229 ext. 4 and by email at Kristi.williams@unitedway.org.