Federal Transit Authority awards $5M grant to Harrisonburg for public transportation

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine today applauded $5,445,336 in federal funding for public transportation in Harrisonburg.

The funding was authorized by the Federal Transit Authority under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“As we continue charting a way out of this crisis, cities and localities will need to work to make sure that our public transit is not just reliable, but safe for the essential workers who depend on it,” the senators said in a joint statement. “That’s why we’re glad to know that these federal dollars will help Harrisonburg ensure that its transportation system has the resources it needs to adapt during this crisis.”

Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $25 billion for transit agencies to help prevent, prepare, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrisonburg received its funding under the FTA’s Urbanized Area Formula Program, which makes federal resources available to urbanized areas and to governors for transit capital and operating assistance in urbanized areas and for transportation-related planning.

The funds will provide operating assistance to maintain existing services in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Harrisonburg can also use the funds to cover expenditures such as salaries, wages, benefits, cleaning, sanitizing, fuel, maintenance and other related expenses.

