Federal Retail Pharmacy expands vaccines to high-risk medical conditions, essential workers

Published Thursday, Mar. 18, 2021, 12:21 pm

Federal Retail Pharmacy partners will expand within Phase 1b to offer vaccines to individuals who are 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, as well as frontline essential workers.

The list of those now eligible includes:

Police, fire and hazmat

Corrections and homeless shelters

Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)

Manufacturing

Grocery stores (including farmers’ market food vendors)

Public transit (including rideshare drivers)

Mail carriers (USPS and private)

Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public facing judicial workers)

Clergy/faith leaders

Janitorial/cleaning

The expansion follows the state’s recent announcement that some Virginia communities could move from Phase 1b to Phase 1c, based upon a variety of factors, including vaccine demand decreases despite strong efforts to engage eligible populations, particularly among those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

There are more than 300 pharmacies currently receiving vaccines within this federal program, which has the ability to expand to over 1,000 pharmacies across Virginia. Pharmacy expansion is based on equitable and fair access, demand, and supply.

Individuals who are interested in getting vaccinated at a local pharmacy may visit VaccineFinder.org to find eligible pharmacy locations, hours, phone numbers and scheduling links where available.

While many pharmacies have continued to work directly with the health departments to vaccinate vulnerable populations, some pharmacies have online scheduling for vaccine appointments.

VDH urges everyone who lives or works in Virginia to pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (TTY users dial 7-1-1).

Additional languages are available.

