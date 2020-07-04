Federal prosecutor teams up with AARP to provide Virginians with information on COVID-19 scams

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katy Cooke will join AARP fraud expert Seth Boffeli to answer questions from AARP members during a telephone town hall at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.

During the town hall, moderated by AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau, Cooke and Boffeli will provide information to Virginians to help them identify and avoid fraudulent schemes related to Coronavirus and COVID-19, and will take questions from the telephonic audience.

AARP Virginia will automatically dial out to 100,000 of its 1 million members in Virginia. Anyone who wishes to participate can sign up to be called at vekeo.com/event/aarpvirginia-58392, The event also will be live streamed on the AARP Virginia Facebook page, and a recording of the call will be available on Facebook on Wednesday, July 8.

Federal officials have prioritized the disruption, investigation, and prosecution of crimes related to Coronavirus and COVID-19, including fraudulent schemes, unapproved treatments, and scams related to stimulus money. During the town hall, the experts will discuss the types of schemes currently being seen, along with tips on how to avoid becoming a victim.

With more than 1 million members in Virginia, AARP is the largest organization working on behalf of people age 50+ and their families in the Commonwealth.

