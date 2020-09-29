Federal grant to support new fire detection, suppression mobile training lab

Published Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020, 4:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs has been awarded $282,000 in federal grant funding through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The funding will be used to construct a fire detection and suppression mobile training lab that will be used for fire service personnel who respond to and depend on these systems when engaged in firefighting activity.

The new mobile training lab will consist of functional sprinkler systems, an operating alarm and detection systems, as well as displays of fire alarm control panels that will represent a wide range of technology and capabilities that replicate generic types of fire alarm systems throughout the state.

“Our response and preparation efforts are more vital now, than ever before,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “The construction of this fire detection and suppression mobile lab will yield valuable data for all Virginia public safety personnel as they work together to respond to emergencies in our communities.”

“The Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to bridge the training and development gap from in-person classroom instruction of the Fire Inspector training program that is designed to teach a basic understanding of life safety systems, to a hands on learning experience,“ said State Fire Marshal Garrett Dyer. “The mobile concept will allow VDFP to transport the mobile lab to various locations within the state.”

“Federal funding is critical to the agency’s training programs, as we do our best to sustain already underfunded firefighter training programs in the Commonwealth,” said VDFP Executive Director Michael Reilly. “To be awarded funding during the pandemic, as organizations have become more fiscally conservative means a great deal to our training operations. Every dollar counts.”

This marks the sixth year in a row that VDFP has obtained federal funding for the Commonwealth’s firefighter training programs. Since 2016, VDFP has been awarded approximately $1.5 million dollars.

The agency will provide $42,300 in matching funds and has 12 months to complete the purchases under the grant.

Related

Comments