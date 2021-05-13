Federal court dismisses Chase suit seeking reversal of Senate censure

A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed State Sen. Amanda Chase’s suit challenging the Senate vote to censure her for her participation in the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Attorney General Herring Mark filed the motion to dismiss in February arguing that “the Senate acted entirely consistently with its own rules when considering and approving the resolution of censure.”

The court ruled in favor of the motion to dismiss basically on a technicality, the reasoning being that the Senate of Virginia is entitled to sovereign immunity – in essence, a state cannot be sued in federal court by one of its citizens without the state’s consent.

There’s more detail in the opinion, but the tl:dr version would come down to: her lawyers should have told her that it was a waste of everybody’s time and her money.

Story by Chris Graham

