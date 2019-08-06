Fedde, pen, shut out Giants in 4-0 Nats win
Erick Fedde and three Nats relievers shut out the San Francisco Giants in a Monday series opener, 4-0, Monday night.
Fedde (2-2. 4.20 ERA) went six innings for Washington in the start, giving up six hits, striking out two without issuing a walk in his outing.
Daniel Hudson, Francisco Rodney and Sean Doolittle closed things out from there, allowing just one baserunner in the final three innings.
Jeff Samardzija (8-9, 3.70 ERA) took the loss for the Giants, giving up a run on three hits in four innings, in which he needed 98 pitches, in part because he gave up three walks, but also because Nats hitters worked him deep into counts throughout.
The win moves Washington (59-53) to six games back of Atlanta in the NL East.
