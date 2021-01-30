February events coming to the big screen at The Paramount Theater

The nonprofit Paramount Theater continues to open her doors to the Central Virginia community to greatly reduced audience capacity while bringing life to the big screen this February.

Tickets on sale now: www.theparamount.net/events

Phone: 434-979-1333

Box Office: 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville

Wednesday & Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one hour before each show

