February events coming to the big screen at The Paramount Theater
The nonprofit Paramount Theater continues to open her doors to the Central Virginia community to greatly reduced audience capacity while bringing life to the big screen this February.
Tickets on sale now: www.theparamount.net/events
Phone: 434-979-1333
Box Office: 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville
Wednesday & Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one hour before each show
- Paramount at the Movies Presents: Philadelphia [PG-13]on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Paramount at the Movies Presents: Crazy Rich Asians [PG-13]on Friday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Paramount at the Movies Presents: Close Encounters of the Third Kind [PG]on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Paramount at the Movies Presents: Hoop Dreams [PG-13]on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Center for Christian Study Presents: The Mauritanian [R]on Friday, Feb. 12 7 p.m.
- Paramount at the Movies Presents: Casablanca [PG]on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Paramount Presents: Exhibition on Screen – Cézanne: Portraits of a Lifeon Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD – Coriolanuson Friday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Paramount at the Movies Presents: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie [PG]on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Paramount at the Movies Presents: Do the Right Thing [R]on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Paramount at the Movies Presents: Muscle Shoals [PG]on Friday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Paramount Presents: Met Live in HD Encore – The Gershwins’ Porgy and Besson Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.