The latest on London Johnson: Doesn’t look like he’s coming to Virginia Still nothing official from four-star point guard London Johnson, who had been expected to announce his college choice on Thursday, with Virginia as the favorite.

Slade, Downing need to rebuild the Virginia defensive line Virginia gave up 225.8 rushing yards per game a year ago, eighth-worst in FBS, and the reason was a lack of anything in terms of fortitude up front.

Waynesboro School Board advances 2022-2023 budget for next steps from city At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Waynesboro School Board, Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell reported that Virginia has not approved its budget for 2022-2023.

Armando Bacot returning for senior season at North Carolina Bad news for Virginia fans, good news for ACC fans, great news for our Carolina friends: Armando Bacot is coming back for his senior season.

Virginia needs to cut bait on Washington Commanders stadium project Virginia lawmakers have slashed $650 million from their bid to build a new stadium for the Washington Commanders. With what we now know about how the team does business, we shouldn’t give them one red cent.

The untold story behind President Biden’s low job approval numbers Americans, who according to a new Quinnipiac University poll aren’t happy with President Biden, have forgotten how bad things had gotten under his predecessor.

Waynesboro can be creative with repurposing old, empty buildings One thing that has become clear to me the past few days is that there’s a lot of unused buildings in Downtown Waynesboro, and it’s not just here.

Mike Pence, at UVA, doesn’t get that Republicans don’t like him, either Mike Pence, the former vice president, who still doesn’t seem to get that the Trumpers wanted to hang him, blasted the “woke left” in a speech at the University of Virginia.

Former state trooper named principal at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School The Waynesboro School Board has appointed Michael Perry as the principal of Berkeley Glenn Elementary School. Perry will officially assume the role of principal on July 1.

Staunton Earth Day celebration returns for first time in three years The last time Earth Day Staunton was held in 2019, the Valley and the world had never heard of COVID-19, but the event’s mission remains the same.

Pro wrestling needs to get back to basics: Kurt Angle points out the obvious issues Kurt Angle is saying what a lot of us are thinking about modern pro wrestling, that it’s “more of a spot fest” than anything resembling an actual competition.

Former SMAC coach Scott Thacker named VMI swimming and diving coach Scott Thacker was announced Monday as the new head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at VMI.

Podcast: On the dirt, under the lights, at Bristol Motor Speedway Our NASCAR reporter, Rod Mullins, reviews William Byron’s win at Martinsville, then turns his attention to the dirt track race coming up this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Take a deep breath, Virginia fans: The baseball team will be OK Virginia fans, being Virginia fans, are worried sick over the beatdown handed to their baseball team by Miami this past weekend, maybe rightly so, almost certainly more than they need to be.

Curome Cox tasked with responsibility for revamping the Virginia secondary The Virginia defense, which ranked 121st nationally, among the 130 teams in FBS, in 2021, is a fixer-upper, and the crack in the foundation heading into 2022 is the secondary.

Mr. Fix It: Garett Tujague has to rebuild the Virginia offensive line, again The six guys that Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague used for the bulk of Virginia’s offensive snaps in 2021 are gone – either to trying to catch on in the NFL or to other greener pastures.

Brennan Armstrong, Taylor Lamb learning new Virginia offense together Brennan Armstrong tested the NFL Draft waters this past winter, and learned from the process what he needs to do to get himself ready for the next level.

Virginia could land top QB recruit Arch Manning: Seriously, why not? Arch Manning visited Virginia on Friday. It was all over the Internet, and also, a writer friend of mine confirmed it with a highly placed source, and I know who this highly placed source is, and this highly placed source would know.

Virginia Basketball: Gardner returning for COVID redshirt senior season Jayden Gardner will return to Virginia for his COVID redshirt senior season, according to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Podcast: Memories of April 8, 2019 It’s been three years since April 8, 2019. Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham share their favorite memories from Virginia’s run to the national title that spring.

VMI Basketball: Four Keydets enter transfer portal after coach leaves Four members of the VMI basketball team are now in the transfer portal, in the wake of coach Dan Earl taking the head job at Chattanooga.

We haven’t yet seen the best out of Virginia wideout Keytaon Thompson Keytaon Thompson is already a 2020 graduate of Mississippi State, where he played quarterback for parts of three seasons, and the 2022 season will be his third at Virginia, where he is working on a master’s degree in higher education.

Virginia Baseball: Transfers, first-years, offense buoyed by work in weight room Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor found an ace and two key relievers in the offseason on the transfer portal.

What will Vince McMahon, WWE do with former AEW star Cody Rhodes? It was a great sales job by Cody Rhodes, building the narrative in a series of interviews ahead of and right after his debut in WWE that the motivation for him to return was to right a historic wrong.

Virginia QB, RHP Jay Woolfolk: Rare bona fide two-sport star student-athlete Jay Woolfolk is the rare college student-athlete: a 2.45 ERA in 12 appearances out of the bullpen for the third-ranked Virginia baseball team, backup quarterback for the Virginia football team.