uva basketball

The latest on London Johnson: Doesn’t look like he’s coming to Virginia

Still nothing official from four-star point guard London Johnson, who had been expected to announce his college choice on Thursday, with Virginia as the favorite.

Posted Thursday, Apr. 14, 2022, 5:24 pm  

chris slade

Slade, Downing need to rebuild the Virginia defensive line

Virginia gave up 225.8 rushing yards per game a year ago, eighth-worst in FBS, and the reason was a lack of anything in terms of fortitude up front.

Posted Thursday, Apr. 14, 2022, 5:06 pm  

Waynesboro Public Schools

Waynesboro School Board advances 2022-2023 budget for next steps from city

At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Waynesboro School Board, Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell reported that Virginia has not approved its budget for 2022-2023.

Posted Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2022, 10:28 pm  

kadin shedric

Armando Bacot returning for senior season at North Carolina

Bad news for Virginia fans, good news for ACC fans, great news for our Carolina friends: Armando Bacot is coming back for his senior season.

Posted Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2022, 5:22 pm  

football

Virginia needs to cut bait on Washington Commanders stadium project

Virginia lawmakers have slashed $650 million from their bid to build a new stadium for the Washington Commanders. With what we now know about how the team does business, we shouldn’t give them one red cent.

Posted Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2022, 3:47 pm  

white house

The untold story behind President Biden’s low job approval numbers

Americans, who according to a new Quinnipiac University poll aren’t happy with President Biden, have forgotten how bad things had gotten under his predecessor.

Posted Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2022, 2:51 pm  

waynesboro

Waynesboro can be creative with repurposing old, empty buildings

One thing that has become clear to me the past few days is that there’s a lot of unused buildings in Downtown Waynesboro, and it’s not just here.

Posted Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2022, 2:09 pm  

uva central grounds

Mike Pence, at UVA, doesn’t get that Republicans don’t like him, either

Mike Pence, the former vice president, who still doesn’t seem to get that the Trumpers wanted to hang him, blasted the “woke left” in a speech at the University of Virginia.

Posted Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2022, 1:43 pm  

michael perry

Former state trooper named principal at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School

The Waynesboro School Board has appointed Michael Perry as the principal of Berkeley Glenn Elementary School. Perry will officially assume the role of principal on July 1.

Posted Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2022, 9:48 am  

Earth Day Staunton

Staunton Earth Day celebration returns for first time in three years

The last time Earth Day Staunton was held in 2019, the Valley and the world had never heard of COVID-19, but the event’s mission remains the same.

Posted Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2022, 4:17 pm  

wrestling

Pro wrestling needs to get back to basics: Kurt Angle points out the obvious issues

Kurt Angle is saying what a lot of us are thinking about modern pro wrestling, that it’s “more of a spot fest” than anything resembling an actual competition.

Posted Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2022, 10:27 am  

scott thacker

Former SMAC coach Scott Thacker named VMI swimming and diving coach

Scott Thacker was announced Monday as the new head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at VMI.

Posted Monday, Apr. 11, 2022, 11:03 pm  

Bristol Motor Speedway

Podcast: On the dirt, under the lights, at Bristol Motor Speedway

Our NASCAR reporter, Rod Mullins, reviews William Byron’s win at Martinsville, then turns his attention to the dirt track race coming up this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Posted Monday, Apr. 11, 2022, 8:29 pm  

uva baseball

Take a deep breath, Virginia fans: The baseball team will be OK

Virginia fans, being Virginia fans, are worried sick over the beatdown handed to their baseball team by Miami this past weekend, maybe rightly so, almost certainly more than they need to be.

Posted Monday, Apr. 11, 2022, 4:13 pm  

curome cox

Curome Cox tasked with responsibility for revamping the Virginia secondary

The Virginia defense, which ranked 121st nationally, among the 130 teams in FBS, in 2021, is a fixer-upper, and the crack in the foundation heading into 2022 is the secondary.

Posted Monday, Apr. 11, 2022, 11:25 am  

Garett Tujague

Mr. Fix It: Garett Tujague has to rebuild the Virginia offensive line, again

The six guys that Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague used for the bulk of Virginia’s offensive snaps in 2021 are gone – either to trying to catch on in the NFL or to other greener pastures.

Posted Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, 2:39 pm  

brennan armstrong taylor lamb

Brennan Armstrong, Taylor Lamb learning new Virginia offense together

Brennan Armstrong tested the NFL Draft waters this past winter, and learned from the process what he needs to do to get himself ready for the next level.

Posted Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022, 9:52 am  

virginia football

Virginia could land top QB recruit Arch Manning: Seriously, why not?

Arch Manning visited Virginia on Friday. It was all over the Internet, and also, a writer friend of mine confirmed it with a highly placed source, and I know who this highly placed source is, and this highly placed source would know.

Posted Friday, Apr. 8, 2022, 10:36 pm  

jayden gardner paolo banchero

Virginia Basketball: Gardner returning for COVID redshirt senior season

Jayden Gardner will return to Virginia for his COVID redshirt senior season, according to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Posted Friday, Apr. 8, 2022, 7:24 pm  

uva basketball national championship zach pereles

Podcast: Memories of April 8, 2019

It’s been three years since April 8, 2019. Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham share their favorite memories from Virginia’s run to the national title that spring.

Posted Friday, Apr. 8, 2022, 7:02 pm  

Jake Stephens

VMI Basketball: Four Keydets enter transfer portal after coach leaves

Four members of the VMI basketball team are now in the transfer portal, in the wake of coach Dan Earl taking the head job at Chattanooga.

Posted Friday, Apr. 8, 2022, 1:44 pm  

Keytaon Thompson

We haven’t yet seen the best out of Virginia wideout Keytaon Thompson

Keytaon Thompson is already a 2020 graduate of Mississippi State, where he played quarterback for parts of three seasons, and the 2022 season will be his third at Virginia, where he is working on a master’s degree in higher education.

Posted Friday, Apr. 8, 2022, 10:51 am  

brian gurksy

Virginia Baseball: Transfers, first-years, offense buoyed by work in weight room

Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor found an ace and two key relievers in the offseason on the transfer portal.

Posted Friday, Apr. 8, 2022, 10:16 am  

cody rhodes aew

What will Vince McMahon, WWE do with former AEW star Cody Rhodes?

It was a great sales job by Cody Rhodes, building the narrative in a series of interviews ahead of and right after his debut in WWE that the motivation for him to return was to right a historic wrong.

Posted Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022, 7:20 pm  

jay woolfolk baseball

Virginia QB, RHP Jay Woolfolk: Rare bona fide two-sport star student-athlete

Jay Woolfolk is the rare college student-athlete: a 2.45 ERA in 12 appearances out of the bullpen for the third-ranked Virginia baseball team, backup quarterback for the Virginia football team.

Posted Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022, 2:35 pm  

plastics

Youngkin order on recycling ‘false promise promoted by polluters’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is dressing up his Executive Order #17 as promoting recycling. But buried in the order is a repeal of an action by his predecessor that phased out single-use plastics from public agencies and institutions.

Posted Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022, 1:21 pm  

