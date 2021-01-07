FBI seeking tips to identify those involved in U.S. Capitol attack

The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals involved in the political violence at the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area.

“The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process. As we’ve said consistently, we do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc. Such behavior betrays the values of our democracy. Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

You can submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, submit it at tips.fbi.gov.

“Let me assure the American people the FBI has deployed our full investigative resources and is working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity during the events of Jan. 6,” Wray said. “Our agents and analysts have been hard at work through the night gathering evidence, sharing intelligence, and working with federal prosecutors to bring charges. Members of the public can help by providing tips, information, and videos of illegal activity at fbi.gov/USCapitol. We are determined to find those responsible and ensure justice is served.”

