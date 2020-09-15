FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force offers $15K reward in 2012 cold case

On Sept. 16, 2012, Pareshkumar D. Patel, a native of India, was abducted from the Raceway Gas Station he operated along the 5600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, in Chesterfield.

Patel’s body was located September 20, 2012, at the Ancarrow Boat Landing in the City of Richmond. He was killed by gunshots.

On Sept. 16, 2012, a witness reported to the Chesterfield County Police Department observing Patel arrive at his store at approximately 6 a.m., exit his vehicle and was immediately approached by two individuals. These two persons of interest, dressed in hoodies, shoved Patel into a van and sped off.

This case is being investigated by FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force, as part of a Cold Case Initiative to assist the City of Richmond Police Department with unsolved homicide investigations.

The FBI, the City of Richmond Police Department, and the Chesterfield County Police Department are combining resources and working together to resolve this case and bring the person(s) responsible for this crime to justice. These recent investigative efforts have progressed this case significantly.

FBI Richmond is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Mr. Patel’s death.

Contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or via Tips.FBI.gov with information that may lead to the identification of the person(s) responsible.

