FBI Richmond announces Dr. Bonnie Price as 2020 Director’s Community Leadership Award recipient

Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador announced that Dr. Bonnie Price is FBI Richmond’s Director’s Community Leadership Award recipient for 2020.

Annually, since 1990, each FBI field office presents the Director’s Community Leadership Award to an individual or organization in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the education and prevention of crime in their communities.

Dr. Price, an administrative director within the Bon Secours Richmond Health System, is a certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) for Adults/Adolescents (SANE-A) and Pediatrics/Adolescents (SANE-P), and holds an Advanced Forensic Nursing Certification (AFN-BC).

Dr. Price, along with a team of law enforcement officials, prosecutors, victim advocates, and medical professionals established the Richmond Regional Human Trafficking Collaborative (RRHTC) in 2016. Since the RRHTC’s inception, she has served as the chair and has been instrumental in fostering professional relationships which ensure victims’ needs are met, rights are preserved, and best practices are adhered to while enhancing investigative and prosecutorial outcomes.

The RRHTC also seeks to educate its members and the community at large. Dr. Price has incorporated training components during RRHTC meetings focused on how gangs infiltrate sex trafficking, international trafficking victims assistance, available resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, shelter resources, and monitoring changes in the Commonwealth’s Codes dealing with trafficking. Dr. Price has also led the RRHTC in supporting multiple local and regional training and education panels within Central Virginia.

The commitment Dr. Price has demonstrated to law enforcement and the community in support of raising the awareness of, and response to, human trafficking and the coordination of essential resources is laudable and worthy of this recognition. On behalf of the FBI Richmond Field Office, we are honored to present her with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for 2020.

