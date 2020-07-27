FBI requests public help to find Virginia fugitive

The FBI is requesting the public’s help in locating LaShawn Robertson, who is wanted on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Robertson in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Newport News, on July 8, after Robertson was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm; distributing heroin or cocaine or cocaine base or methamphetamine, amphetamine, and oxycodone; and providing a firearm to a convicted felon.

Robertson is 31 years old, and described as a black male, approximately 5’11” tall and 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Robertson is a known member of the United Blood Nation gang and has ties to multiple other gangs, including the Nine Trey Gangsters and 59 BRIMS. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Peninsula Safe Streets Task Force.

Anyone with information concerning this person is asked to contact the FBI Norfolk Field Office at (757)455-0100 or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

