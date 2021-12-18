FBI, Henrico County Police seek suspect in December bank robberies

The FBI Richmond Field Office’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting the Henrico County Police Division in the investigation of two December bank robberies.

On Dec. 4, an unknown black male subject entered the SunTrust Bank located in the 1500 block of Parham Road, Henrico, and produced a note. The note demanded money and implied the subject was armed; unsuccessful, the subject fled the bank on foot.

Two days later, on Dec. 6, investigators believe the same unknown subject entered the Wells Fargo Bank located in the 8200 block of West Broad Street, Henrico, and produced another demand note.

The subject was seen fleeing the bank on foot.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying this unknown subject. He is described as an average built black male, approximately 20-30 years old, between 5’7” to 5’11” and 145-175 pounds.

During the SunTrust robbery, the subject was wearing a black jacket, red pants, blue gloves, and black ski mask; during the Wells Fargo robbery, he was wearing white tennis shoes, dark pants, and a light-colored, patterned hooded jacket.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of this individual is asked to contact the FBI Richmond Field Office at (804) 261-1044 or provide tips through the online portal.

