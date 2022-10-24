Menu
fbi 5000 reward being offered in dapper dan bandit armed robbery case
News

FBI: $5,000 reward being offered in ‘Dapper Dan Bandit’ armed robbery case

Chris Graham
Last updated:
dapper dan bandit
Poster: FBI

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the ID and arrest of the “Dapper Dan Bandit,” a man wanted in connection with the Sept. 29 armed robbery of the First Community Bank in North Chesterfield.

The man is described as a slender white male, approximately 5’8” to 5’9”, 40 to 50 years of age with auburn/brown hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a gray five panel/flat cap, a light-colored dress shirt, a dark blue blazer/jacket, khaki pants, white socks, brown square-toed dress shoes, sunglasses, a white medical-style mask and black “mechanics” gloves with white lettering.

The man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Information that helps to identify this person should be relayed to FBI Richmond at (804) 261-1044 or via tips.FBI.gov.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

