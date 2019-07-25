Fayetteville sweeps Hillcats in Wednesday doubleheader

The Lynchburg Hillcats were swept in a double-header against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday night, falling by a score of 4-3 in Game One and dropping the nightcap, 3-0.

Lynchburg (14-18, 46-53) lost to Fayetteville (17-17, 48-55) on a walk-off error in the first contest, while the club was shut out for the 13th time this season in the second game.

The Hillcats went a combined 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position between the two games.

Game One

Tied 3-3 after seven innings, Fayetteville walked off the Hillcats in the bottom of the eighth. With runners on first and second and two out, Michael Papierski hit a ground ball to that was bobbled by Lynchburg third baseman Wilbis Santiago., resulting in an error that trickled into shallow left field. The automatic runner Corey Julks was able to score from second base to give the Woodpeckers a 4-3 win.

Before the winning run in the eighth, Fayetteville was able to tie the game at 3-3 in the seventh. Yapson Gomez (Loss, 0-4) entered the game for the save and retired the first two hitters he faced. Jeremy Pena doubled with two out and Jonathan Arauz singled him home to even the score.

Lynchburg jumped out to an early lead. Steven Kwan led off the ballgame with a single, and moved to third base on a hit from Tyler Freeman. Later in the frame with one out, Oscar Gonzalez drove home Kwan with an RBI groundout, giving the Hillcats a 1-0 lead.

The Woodpeckers quickly grabbed the lead in the second. After Julks singled, Jake Adams belted a two-run homer, his 14th of the season, to give Fayetteville a 2-1 advantage.

In the fourth inning, the Indians affiliate evened the score. Collins singled with one out and moved to third on a single from Will Benson. A batter later, Mitch Reeves tied the game at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly.

The Hillcats moved ahead in the sixth inning. Collins singled and moved to second on a walk from Benson. After Collins ended up on third after a fly out, he scored on a bunt single from Jodd Carter, to push Lynchburg in front, 3-2.

Cody Morris started for Lynchburg and worked the first 3.2 frames. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits, striking out three. Aaron Pinto pitched 2.1 scoreless frames and Gomez gave up the winning run in his 1.2 innings.

Astros top prospect Forrest Whitley pitched 3.1 innings in his rehab start. He allowed two earned runs on three hits. Cody Deason (Win, 1-2) worked the final 4.2 frames, allowing just an uneanred run on two hits.

Game Two

The Woodpeckers jumped out to an early lead, plating three runs in the first inning. With one out, Jonathan Arauz doubled for Fayetteville’s first hit of the day. A batter later, Corey Julks hit a slow roller back to the pitcher Brock Hartson (Loss, 0-1), who threw the ball up the first base line for an error, allowing Julks to score. The next hitter, Jake Adams, blasted a two-run shot, his 15th of the year, to push the Astros affiliate’s lead to 3-0 and cap the scoring.

Jojanse Torres (Win, 5-0) went the distance for his first career complete game shutout. The right-hander went seven frames, and allowed just one hit, punching out eight.

The one hit for the Hillcats is a new season low. Lynchburg now drops to 6-10 in its eight double-headers this season.

Hartson worked the first 3.1 innings and allowed all three runs on three hits, striking out five. Randy Valladares fired 1.2 frames of scoreless relief and Manuel Alvarez pitched a scoreless sixth.

The two teams will complete their three-game series with the finale on Thursday night. Right-hander Justin Garza (4-8, 5.46) will take the ball for the Hillcats, while Fayetteville will counter with righty Luis Garcia (3-2, 3.66). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Segra Stadium.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Lynchburg returns home on Friday, July 26 for the start of a three-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash, A-Adv. affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Homestand highlights include post-game fireworks on Friday and Saturday night, with post-game kids run the bases on Sunday. Friday’s fireworks show is presented by 3rd Street Brewing, while Saturday’s is brought to you by Central Virginia Federal Credit Union.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

