Fauci, Northam to meet virtually with Virginia interfaith leaders to discuss COVID-19 vaccine

Published Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Dr. Anthony Fauci will speak about the COVID-19 vaccine in a virtual event on Friday co-sponsored by the Governor’s Office, Virginia Department of Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center and faith leaders from the “Facts & Faith Fridays” group.

Facts & Faith Fridays began in March as a weekly call led by Robert Winn, M.D., director of VCU Massey Cancer Center, with African American clergy in Virginia to address the disparate impact the pandemic has had on the Black community.

The call has evolved to address higher rates of cancer and other health issues in diverse communities and continues to address COVID-19.

With the opportunity to hear from Dr. Fauci, the group is inviting interfaith communities and all Virginians to participate in this webinar.

Details

When: Friday, Jan. 8, 2:45-4:30 p.m. EST

Where: Attendees must register to attend. Click this link to register. Upon registration, attendees may submit questions for the Q&A panelists to address during the session.

Featuring:

Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Gov. Ralph Northam

Robert Winn, Director, VCU Massey Cancer Center

Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity Officer, Commonwealth of Virginia

Sable K. (Nelson) Dyer, Acting Director, Office of Health Equity at Virginia Department of Health

Todd Gray, Pastor, Fifth Street Baptist Church

Rudene Mercer Haynes, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP; advisor to Facts & Faith Fridays

Norman Oliver, State Health Commissioner, Virginia Department of Health

Robert Winn

Q&A facilitated by Sable K. (Nelson) Dyer

Related

Comments