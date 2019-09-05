Fatality, road closure near Milepost 132 along Blue Ridge Parkway

Published Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019, 8:17 am

A Roanoke man died from injuries in a two-vehicle accident near Milepost 132 on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Monday.

Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers received a report of a head-on motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles at 3 p.m. Monday. The caller to dispatch reported that one vehicle had left the roadway and was down an embankment and that the second vehicle was on fire on the motor road.

National Park Service Rangers and local rescue crews arrived on scene to find that Ian Mills, 34, had succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash.

All other occupants of both vehicles suffered injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The road remains closed between Milepost 121 to 136 as crews assess road damage that occurred as a result of the automobile fire. At this time, there is no estimate on when that section of the Parkway will reopen.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.





