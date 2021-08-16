Fatality near Milepost 171 on the Blue Ridge Parkway

A Roanoke motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday at 5:38 p.m. near Milepost 171 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Craig Dickerson, 58, was traveling north on the parkway when his motorcycle left the road.

NPS law enforcement rangers, Floyd County Fire and Rescue, and Patrick County EMS responded to the scene. Dickerson was transported by ambulance to Carillion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford, and later to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.