Fatality near Milepost 171 on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, 5:04 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

blue ridge parkway
(© jonbilous – stock.adobe.com)

A Roanoke motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday at 5:38 p.m. near Milepost 171 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Craig Dickerson, 58, was traveling north on the parkway when his motorcycle left the road.

NPS law enforcement rangers, Floyd County Fire and Rescue, and Patrick County EMS responded to the scene. Dickerson was transported by ambulance to Carillion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford, and later to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.


Augusta Health Kris McMackin CPA
augusta free press news
Augusta Free Press