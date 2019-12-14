Fatality in fire on Northwoods Grove Road in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a structure fire at 3041 Northwoods Grove Road in Charlottesville at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
One adult female victim was declared dead on scene. The fire was extinguished within a few minutes. No other injuries were reported and it does not appear that anyone else was at home at the time of the fire. One dog was rescued from the apartment.
The building has been evacuated but no structural damage occurred.
This fire remains under investigation.
