Farmers who planted cover crops eligible for assistance

Published Saturday, Jun. 12, 2021, 2:52 pm

Farmers who planted cover crops this year may be eligible for a premium benefit from the USDA, and they have until June 15 to apply.

The Pandemic Cover Crop Program is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, a bundle of programs providing financial assistance to farmers who felt the impact of COVID-19 market disruptions.

The PCCP provides premium support to producers who planted specific cover crops during the 2021 crop year and insured them with a qualifying insurance policy. Eligible cover crops include cereals and other grasses, legumes, non-legume broadleaves and mixtures of two or more cover crop species planted at the same time.

To receive the benefit for this program, producers must file a Report of Acreage form (FSA-578) for cover crops with USDA’s Farm Service Agency by June 15.

For more information, visit farmers.gov/pandemic-assistance/cover-crops.

