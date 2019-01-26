Farmers welcome extension of Farm Service Agency re-opening

The USDA announced ahead of the news on Friday that the Trump Shutdown was coming to at least a temporary end that it will re-open all Farm Service Agency offices to assist farmers.

“The announcement that the Agriculture Department will re-open all Farm Service Agency offices for many vital services is welcome news,” noted American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall

“The reopening means FSA will once again provide much-needed operating loans, crop insurance, crop disaster assistance and more.

“Planting time is here for many farmers, and very near for most. So far, we’ve been promised two additional weeks of operation starting on Jan. 28, and three days a week thereafter for as long as those services are needed,” he added.

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor said farmers “are struggling right now, and FSA’s re-opening means the agency will be able to provide much-needed operating loans, crop disaster assistance and more. We are grateful that farmers will be able to continue with the business of farming.”

Duvall added that the FSA office opening “is a great start. We look forward to an end to the ongoing shutdown and hope the president and Congress alike can find a way to end their impasse as soon as possible.”