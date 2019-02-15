Farmers urged to know their limits during safety week

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Agricultural Safety Awareness Program will be observed March 3-9.

The theme for the 2019 program is “Safety: Know Your Limits” and will highlight a different safety topic each day.

U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers will join Farm Bureau in promoting emergency preparedness, livestock safety, heat stress and hydration, and road and hearing safety.

Farming is one of the nation’s most dangerous occupations, and Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers to make safety a priority.

“Investing in agricultural safety is critically important for farmers,” noted Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor. “By focusing on safety and health in our agricultural communities, we’re able to help save lives and resources through the prevention of injuries and lost time on the job.”

