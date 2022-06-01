Farmers Markets: VPAS distributing nutrition vouchers this week

VPAS will be at both Project GROWS Farmers Markets this week distributing Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Vouchers to qualifying seniors.

Check out the VPAS booth at the Verona Market on Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or at the Waynesboro Market on Saturday 9-11 a.m. One of the goals of the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program is to “provide low-income seniors with access to locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs.”

Verona Farmers Market

Baked Goods: Roller’s Bakery & Elizabeth’s No Wheat Sweet Treats

Meat and Eggs: Grazelen Farm, HEB Farm & Windsor Farm

Produce and Plants: Calixto Farms, Windsor Farm & Project GROWS

The VFM is open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center. And don’t forget to stop by Food Truck Wednesdays, this week featuring Battarbees Catering Buggy, Cheesesteak Scenarios and Delicias Marinas.

Waynesboro Farmers Market

Meat and Eggs: HEB Farm, Grazelen Farm & Poplar Ridge Farm

Produce, Plants, Flowers: Singing Earth Farm, Wild Altar Farmstead, Eco-Librium Farm & Poplar Ridge Farm

Baked Goods, and Coffee: Wild Altar Farmstead, Elizabeth’s No Wheat Sweet Treats, Uniquely Gluten Free & Farmhaus Coffee Co.

Body Care and Home Goods: Valley Scents & Nana’s Dyes

This Saturday, the WFM will feature a special performance by Bruce Carveth. Carveth has been playing traditional Irish and American dance music for over 40 years, so come on out for what’s sure to be a lively market day.

The WFM is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Constitution Park

