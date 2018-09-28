Farmers affected by Florence helped by Farm Bureau

Virginia Farm Bureau members are mobilizing to assist farmers in North and South Carolina who face the devastating impact of Hurricane Florence.

Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, is enlisting the assistance of Farm Bureaus nationwide to donate to a hurricane relief effort.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to our friends … as they face the devastating impact of Hurricane Florence. As the storm clouds lift, the long, hard work of recovery will begin,” Duvall noted. “In times of crisis, we see the resilience of our rural communities as neighbors band together to help neighbors. It’s also a time when we come together across the Farm Bureau family to share our support.”

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor said, “It was heartbreaking to see the torrential rainfall and flooding during Hurricane Florence wash out crops and threaten livestock in the Carolinas. In response to the tremendous need of our fellow farmers and rural communities, members of Virginia Farm Bureau are rallying to contribute to the recovery process.”

The full extent of damage from the storm destruction is expected to be widespread, and Duvall explained that many of the rural areas affected by Hurricane Florence are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew flooding in 2016.

Heather Barnes recently published a first-person account of Hurricane Florence’s impact on North Carolina farmers in Successful Farming magazine.

“Family farms of all types were impacted by this storm; both large and small. Livestock, row crop, fruit and vegetables, conventional, organic—all were affected. From first generation to seventh generation, part-time farmer and full-time farmer, family farms that sell at your local farmers’ market, to your local grocery store and internationally, all were impacted,” Barnes wrote.

North Carolina Farm Bureau has set up a relief fund through its foundation to help with agricultural losses due to Hurricane Florence. To contribute, visit the North Carolina Farm Bureau Florence Relief Fund page.

South Carolina Farm Bureau has established the Agricultural Aid Foundation to help farm families impacted by Hurricane Florence. To donate, find details on the SCFB website.

