Farm Credit welcomes project manager in Harrisonburg Processing Center

Published Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, 5:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Farm Credit of the Virginias recently announced Brendan Kelly has assumed the newly created role of technical project manager at the Harrisonburg Processing Center in Virginia.

Kelly joins the Association after previously serving as the director of Cancer.Net operations and outreach with the American Society of Clinical Oncology. In his role at ASCO, he provided strategic leadership for the daily technical operations of their award-winning patient education website and mobile application, Cancer.Net and Cancer.Net Mobile.

He also facilitated quality control and updates, including site redesign planning and implementation, content restructuring, new interactive features, and usability testing.

Originally from Ohio, Kelly spent more than 15 years in the Northern Virginia area before settling in Shenandoah County, Virginia. He is a graduate of Bentley University.

Additionally, Kelly is an active member of his community, serving on the board of directors and as umpire-in-chief for Mount Jackson-New Market Little League. He also serves as the committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 117 in Mount Jackson and advancements chair for Scouts BSA Troop 575 in Woodstock.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to grow and mold this position into what the Association needs,” Kelly said. “It’s not often where you get to come in to a new position at an organization as established as FCV and get to build something from the ground up.”

For more information, visit www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.

Related

Comments