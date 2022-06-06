Farm Credit welcomes Mahmoodian to Verona office

Farm Credit of the Virginias announced that they have welcomed Susanne Mahmoodian to the Verona branch as a business service specialist.

Mahmoodian worked for Shenandoah Valley Social Services as an office assistant for 11 years and as an intake worker for Adult Protective Services for two and a half years.

Originally from West Virginia, Mahmoodian has resided in Augusta County for 15 years, and is excited to continue her professional journey with Farm Credit.

“I’m excited to learn more about agriculture in our area and to help our local farmers,” said Mahmoodian.

Sidney Rabon, regional sales and lending manager, is impressed with Mahmoodian so far.

“She has shown that she is a fast learner who has a passion for taking care of our owner-members and supporting our loan officers,” said Rabon. “She is getting to know our customers and looks forward to meeting many more of them at branch events over the summer.”

Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $2 billion dollars in financing to more than 12,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.

