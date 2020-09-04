Farm Credit, State Fair of Virginia partner on livestock facility

Published Friday, Sep. 4, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Colonial Farm Credit, MidAtlantic Farm Credit and Farm Credit of the Virginias have partnered with the State Fair of Virginia to build a modern livestock show facility at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.

Construction of the facility is underway, and the building is expected to be completed in early October, in time for a modified State Fair Youth Livestock Show. The 42,000-square-foot Farm Credit Pavilion will be partially enclosed and include 675 square feet of climate-controlled offices and restrooms.

“We are thrilled to be able to support the State Fair of Virginia and particularly the youth that they serve,” said Paul Franklin, CEO of Colonial Farm Credit, based in Mechanicsville. “Having a building that can be used year-round for agricultural activities is a great way to encourage youth from all across Virginia to participate.”

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor added that “Farm Bureau and Farm Credit have had a long relationship in supporting agriculture in Virginia, and we welcome the continued partnership supporting the State Fair of Virginia.” Farm Bureau became full owner of the fair and The Meadow Event Park in 2013.

Farm Credit provides over $2.2 billion dollars in loans to 12,500 borrowers in Virginia. As a cooperative, the Farm Credit associations are able to return a portion of their earnings to their customer-owners. Statewide, over $41 million was distributed to farmers and rural residents in 2019. For more information on Farm Credit and their local offices, visit farmcredit.com.

The State Fair of Virginia is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County and attracts 250,000 fairgoers. The event celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries.

Related

Comments