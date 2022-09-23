Farm Credit pledges $10k to support Virginia dairy industry

To conclude a summer customer appreciation event series, Farm Credit of the Virginias made a $10,000 contribution on behalf of its customer-owners toward initiatives that support and promote the dairy industry in the Commonwealth.

Farm Credit of the Virginias hosted Farm Credit Dairy Days events over the course of the summer to celebrate its customer-owners and commend the dairy industry.

The lending cooperative pledged half of the $10,000 Farm Credit Dairy Days contribution to support this year’s new Dairy Days programming at the State Fair of Virginia, which will take place during opening weekend Sept 23-25.

Farm Credit of the Virginias will serve as the Commonwealth Milk Champion and Dairy Days title sponsor. The new programming serves to celebrate Virginia dairy production with dairy-themed attractions, including competitions, the sale of fresh milkshakes provided by the Dairy Club at Virginia Tech, calf births and milking demonstrations. There will also be a milk mustache photo contest.

In addition to promoting Virginia’s dairy industry, the new Dairy Days state fair programming also serves to bring awareness to the Milk for Good campaign, a dairy purchase program for food banks organized by the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

An additional $5,000 of the Farm Credit Dairy Days contribution was pledged to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks’ Milk for Good campaign. The Milk for Good program provides food insecure families in the state with fresh, locally sourced milk, which is one of the most requested, yet least donated items to Virginia’s food banks. The program also benefits local dairy farmers.

“Virginia’s food banks could not be more grateful for Farm Credit’s ongoing support of our Milk for Good initiative. Their partnership has helped us distribute well over 200,000 half gallons of fresh, locally processed milk to families in need over the past three years,”said Eddie Oliver, executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. “We’re excited to bring more visibility to the program and generate additional community support through Dairy Days at the state fair.”

The $10,000 Farm Credit Dairy Days contribution was celebrated at a check presentation at the State Fair of Virginia Black Tie & Boots event on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to wrap up another season of Farm Credit Dairy Days and customer appreciation with this sponsorship opportunity which will directly support our dairy farmers and rural communities,” said Brad Cornelius, chief executive officer of Farm Credit of the Virginias. “Our support of the Virginia dairy industry is only possible through the continued support of our customer-owners. We’re pleased to pledge these funds on their behalf.”

Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $2 billion dollars in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.

For more information, visit www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.