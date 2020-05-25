Farm Credit of the Virginias shares video celebrating agricultural literacy

Published Monday, May. 25, 2020, 10:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Farm Credit of the Virginias has released a video to its social media channels to support agricultural literacy and pay homage to the 2020 Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Agricultural Literacy Week featured story, “PB & J Hooray!”

Ag Literacy Week is a yearly observance in March organized by Virginia AITC in which volunteers visit schools to read a designated book and lead activities. FCV is pleased to engage in Ag Literacy Week each year. In 2020, the association had more than 30 employees signed up to read to over 200 classrooms across Virginia and West Virginia. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 disruptions, the majority of these classroom visits were cancelled.

To celebrate ag literacy and deliver on Virginia AITC’s mission to educate children about the importance of agriculture, FCV created a video showcasing employees and their families reading pages from this year’s Ag Literacy Week book, “PB&J Hooray!” by Janet Nolan. “PB&J Hooray!” connects children to agriculture by tracing the lunchtime favorite from field to lunchbox.

FCV Chief External Affairs and Marketing Officer, Katie Frazier, shared, “Our team at Farm Credit of the Virginias looks forward to celebrating ag literacy week every year, and we were disappointed that public health concerns limited our opportunities to do so this year. So, we decided to get a little creative to allow our team members to share this story and help spread ag literacy, not only to students in schools but also to our broader online audience.”

The video can be accessed on the association’s primary social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) as well as on YouTube at the following link: youtu.be/c6FTvzSgf8E

AITC is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. If you’d like to learn more about Virginia AITC, visit their website: agclassroom.org/va.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments