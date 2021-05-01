Farm Credit of the Virginias recognizes outstanding team members

Published Saturday, May. 1, 2021, 12:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative serving Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, recently announced its 2020 Circle of Excellence winners and its’ inaugural President’s Circle award winners.

These awards recognize employees for their contributions to the organization’s continued growth and support of agriculture and the rural communities they serve.

The Circle of Excellence award recognizes new business generation, leadership, customer service, loan servicing and credit administration. The following eleven sales & lending team members were recognized as 2020 Circle of Excellence winners:

Autumn Crider (Warrenton)

Jessica Baker (Leesburg)

Rebecca Frantz (Oakland, Md.)

Greg Mitchell (Moorefield, W.Va.)

Ryan Vaughn (Ripley, W.Va.)

Heather Lutman (Leesburg)

Ashlie Howell (Verona)

Mark Haddix (Elkins, W.Va.)

Shauna Janczuk (Rocky Mount)

Kristen White (Abingdon)

Kim Rittenhouse (Harrisonburg)

The President’s Circle award is a peer-nominated accolade which recognizes employees for their outstanding contributions to the association. The nomination criteria are based on the association’s core values, which are excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration.

The following 10 employees were recognized by their co-workers as 2020 President’s Circle award winners:

Mary Hammock (Rocky Mount)

Dana Close (Roanoke)

Jamie Thomas (Harrisonburg)

Susie Johnson (Harrisonburg)

Paige Losh (Staunton)

Jody Fiorini (Wytheville)

Amanda Morgan (Wytheville)

Cole Heizer (Staunton)

Joey Cornwell (Rocky Mount)

Steven Porter (Wytheville)

We are equipped with exceptionally hard-working team members that value the rural communities we serve and the work that we do. Our leadership appreciates our dedicated employees, who are each committed to supporting our customer-owners, regardless of their role within the organization,” said Brad Cornelius, CEO of Farm Credit of the Virginias.

He continued, “The annual Circle of Excellence awards and recently created, peer-nominated President’s Circle awards provide the opportunity to highlight a handful of individuals that go above and beyond, whether that is exceeding sales goals or providing superior customer-service, each recipient is exceptional in their dedication to furthering our mission and vision.”

To learn more about careers with Farm Credit of the Virginias, visit www.farmcreditofvirginias.com/about/careers

Related

Comments