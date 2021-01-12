Farm Credit of the Virginias makes $17,500 holiday donation to local charities

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative that provides financing to farmers, agribusinesses and rural home-owners in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, pledged a holiday donation of $17,500 divided amongst 19 charities local to its tristate territory.

The annual holiday donation was made on behalf of their customer-owners and business affiliates. Recipients were hand selected by each of FCV’s seven lending regions.

The benefactors included several Toys for Tots and Operation Christmas Child locations, four therapeutic riding centers, area churches and Salvation Army chapters, and multiple food banks serving their 96 county footprint.

“Our association is proud to back these organizations and support their endeavors to strengthen the rural communities we serve,” said Brad Cornelius, CEO of Farm Credit of the Virginias. “Each of the programs selected this year bring good people together to achieve a greater common good, we’re honored to play a small role in the advancement of their efforts.”

