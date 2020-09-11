Farm Credit of the Virginias launches new website

Farm Credit of the Virginias has launched a new website with customer experience and business development in mind.

The new site can be accessed at www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com

The newly activated website features easier navigation, modernized design, content delivery, and functionality, and a host of upgrades to improve the customer and prospect journey. In addition to a much-needed face-lift, one of the major affordances of the new site is the convergence of the previously separate Farm Credit of the Virginias and Farm Credit Knowledge Center sites.

Other website optimizations include Spanish resources and a list of loan calculators to help customers and prospects calculate a variety of loan scenarios including their ability to qualify for a loan, alternative payment frequencies, refinancing options, loan amortization and others, as well as the patronage refund calculator. In addition to these new items, old favorites including the Knowledge Center blog, events calendar, photo contest, and archived Leader magazines are still available in a revamped format.

Farm Credit of the Virginias’ Chief External Affairs Officer, Katie Frazier, shared, “We are thrilled to be in a position to better support our customers and the general agricultural community with our new website. The convergence of the main Farm Credit of the Virginias site and our Knowledge Center resources will surely be of great benefit. It’s all about accessibility of resources, and our new site delivers on that.”

About Farm Credit of the Virginias

Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $1.8 billion in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland. Farm Credit is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them.

Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm through its constant commitment to competitive lending, expert financial services and for facilitating and sharing knowledge and resources through the Farm Credit Knowledge Center.

For more information, visit www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.

