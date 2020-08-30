Farm Credit of the Virginias hosts virtual Meet the CEO events

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a regional lending cooperative, announced they will host two live webinars introducing new CEO Brad Cornelius.

The webinars will take place on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 2 at noon via WebEx.

Cornelius assumed the CEO role in mid-July, although due to public health, he was unable to take part in any formal introduction opportunities with customer-owners. As an alternative, the association organized two interactive webinars where he will introduce himself and share his vision for the cooperative. Each session will also conclude with a question and answer segment.

Registration is open to the public at the following case-sensitive link: bit.ly/2Fo1jHx.

Once there, participants can select the session that best suits their schedule. Individuals that are unable to attend either live session are encouraged to access the association’s social media channels where a recording will be provided following the events.

