Farm Credit of the Virginias celebrates Agriculture Literacy Week

Published Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022, 2:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Farm Credit of the Virginias employees donated more than 500 books to school classrooms and libraries across their territory this week in celebration of Agriculture Literacy Week.

During Ag Literacy Week (March 14-18), team members joined classrooms in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland to read the 2022 Virginia Ag in the Classroom book of the year, Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish, by Viola Butler, and lead ag-related activities to help students and educators gain a greater awareness and understanding of agriculture.

Ag Literacy Week is a yearly observance in March organized by Virginia AITC in which a book is selected and volunteers from agricultural organizations and businesses across the state donate copies of the story to local classrooms and volunteer to read the story and lead activities with students.

The 2022 Virginia AITC book of the year follows the main character, Chuck, on an adventure to learn how ice cream is made, from cow to cone.

“During Agriculture Literacy Week, volunteers from across the state help our youth learn about the sources of their food, make connections with local farms and agribusinesses and discover the importance of agriculture in their daily lives,” said Tammy Maxey, programs director for Virginia AITC. “This special week grows in popularity each year among classes and volunteers, and often features fun bonus activities like interacting with farm animals or making ice cream in class,” Maxey said.

Over the last five years, Farm Credit of the Virginias donated more than 1,300 books to classrooms in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

“Our team at Farm Credit of the Virginias looks forward to celebrating ag literacy week every year and we are excited for the opportunity to get back into our local classrooms to promote ag literacy. It’s more important now than ever to tell the story of agriculture,” said Farm Credit of the Virginias’ chief external affairs and marketing officer, Katie Frazier.

AITC is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

If you’d like to learn more about Virginia AITC, visit their website: agclassroom.org/va.