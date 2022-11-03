Farm Credit of the Virginias awards $100,000 in grants through charitable contributions fund

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced the association has awarded $100,000 in grants to eligible charitable organizations through the newly established Farm Credit of the Virginias’ charitable contributions fund.

In Augusta County, three organizations were awarded funding: Ride With Pride, Valley Career and Technical Center Agriculture and the Verona Community Food Pantry.

The following organizations were awarded funding to support their efforts and expenses:

A Farm Less Ordinary – Growing materials and equipment (Loudoun County)

Central Virginia Farm Workers Initiative – Seasonal worker health education and resources (Nelson County)

Craig County High School Agriculture Program – The Craig County Land Lab (Craig County)

Healthy Harvest Community Garden – Resources to expand community impact (Halifax County)

OurSpace World – Good Earth Therapy/WoodBox Farm Food Sovereignty Project (Prince George’s County, MD)

Ride With Pride – Resources to support equine-assisted therapeutic horsemanship program (Augusta County)

Rotary Club of Rocky Mount – ‘Moo’ Crew Program (Franklin County)

The New Ag School – Think Outside Program (Loudoun County)

Valley Career and Technical Center Agriculture – Livestock ultrasound machine (Augusta County)

Verona Community Food Pantry – Milk purchase and distribution (Augusta County)

Wythe County Extension – Virginia Beef Leadership Institute (Wythe County)

West Virginia National Guard Foundation, Inc. – Patriot Guardens (Kanawha County, WV)

Farm Credit of the Virginias’ charitable contributions fund was established in 2022 as a means for the association to engage with and build stronger partnerships with organizations that preserve and promote farmers and families in the rural communities they serve.

The new program offers two sizes of grant opportunities which eligible organizations were encouraged to apply for based on need and scope of project.

Applications were accepted for grants to fund smaller projects under $5,000 and larger initiatives under $25,000.

Funding opportunities were considered for charitable organizations and projects that are located within the association’s 96-county territory or that serve communities where Farm Credit of the Virginias conducts business.

Non-profit groups and organizations were eligible to apply, however individuals and private farms were not considered.

Grant applications for the first funding cycle were accepted Aug. 1 through Sept. 15, in which 71 total applications were received and reviewed.

“As a cooperative, one principle that guides our decision making is concern for our community. While our primary focus is the needs of our customer-owners, the association also seeks to make a positive impact in the rural communities we serve,” said Don Reese, chairperson of the Farm Credit of the Virginias’ board of directors. “The charitable contributions fund allows us to do just that. The board is pleased with the community support and engagement we have already received from this program and we look forward to seeing each project come to fruition.”

Applications for the next round of funding through the Farm Credit of the virginias’ charitable contributions fund will be available in spring 2023.

Applicants are encouraged to visit https://www.farmcreditofvirginias.com/charitable-contributions-fund to learn more about the program.