Farm Credit of the Virginias announces new chief credit officer

Farm Credit of the Virginias recently announced that credit manager Brad Hewitt has transitioned into the role of chief credit officer and will continue serving out of the Harrisonburg branch office.

Hewitt moved into his new position with 12 years of experience with the Association. He joined FCV back in 2008 as a loan officer and has moved through several positions since. In 2013, he transitioned into the role of credit analyst and then advanced to his previous title of credit manager in 2016.

Hewitt graduated from Bridgewater College in 2007 as magna cum laude with his bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration on finance, and a minor in economics.

In addition to his experience and education, Hewitt brings to the role valuable takeaways from training opportunities afforded by FCV. He has completed courses in leadership development, cross-functional work groups, sales magnetism, and other lending courses.

“I am excited to bring my knowledge and experience in agricultural credit and lending to the CCO role,” Hewitt said.

