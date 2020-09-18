Farm Credit of the Virginias announces free member assistance program

Farm Credit of the Virginias has announced the roll out of a member assistance program and work-life services to their customer-owners.

The MAP is a company-sponsored benefit that offers mental health resources, counseling, legal services, and financial advice. It is confidential and free to customers and their household family members.

The MAP provides support to FCV customer-owners facing personal and work-related hardships. The program delivers resources for individuals and families in need of counseling on topics including marriage, parenting, stress, depression, alcohol and drug use/abuse, grief and loss, and prevention. Additional free services available include, but are not limited to, legal advice and consultation, financial counseling for bankruptcy, budgeting, buying a home, and retirement planning, as well as an online database for childcare, elder care, adoption resources, and volunteer opportunities.

These benefits are accessible via an online platform and over the phone. All educational and financial resources are available in both English and Spanish.

“We are very excited to offer this benefit to our customer-owners,” said Brad Cornelius, Farm Credit of the Virginias CEO. “It’s a tough time to be involved in agriculture and Farm Credit understands that first-hand. As a cooperative, and our communities’ lender of choice, we are committed to the success of our customer-owners, and that means their mental health as well as financial health. Programs such as this are yet another opportunity for us to support our customer-owners and their families.”

The MAP and Work-Life Services are just one of many benefits to doing business with FCV.

Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $1.8 billion dollars in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland. Farm Credit is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them.

For more information, visit www.FarmCreditofVirginias.com.

